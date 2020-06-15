PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.08, approximately 363,138 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 597,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

PHAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,027,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192,072 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 497,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

