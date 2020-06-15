Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Gap Down to $77.26

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.09, but opened at $77.26. Phillips 66 shares last traded at $77.26, with a volume of 3,025,900 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

