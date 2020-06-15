Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $77.67, 10,513,741 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 8,043,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDD. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,295,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,714,000 after buying an additional 541,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,946,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth about $7,269,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

