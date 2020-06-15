Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $12.17 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $15.43.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.