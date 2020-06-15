Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Gap Down to $98.23

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.60, but opened at $98.23. Pioneer Natural Resources shares last traded at $98.23, with a volume of 2,260,300 shares trading hands.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.10.

The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

