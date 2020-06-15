Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.14, 785,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,227,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

The company has a market cap of $539.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 47.85%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Plantronics by 138.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Plantronics by 284.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

