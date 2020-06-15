POA Network (POA) Price Up 4.1% This Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

POA Network is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

