Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.32. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 4,290,500 shares trading hands.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 925,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 488,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Polymet Mining by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 143,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polymet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares during the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.