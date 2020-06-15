Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 515.25 ($6.56).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLP. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($7.97) to GBX 576 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank raised Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.54) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank cut Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.62) to GBX 480 ($6.11) in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

PLP traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 426.50 ($5.43). 449,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 445.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.05. The firm has a market cap of $959.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. Polypipe Group has a 1 year low of GBX 365 ($4.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 620 ($7.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.37) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polypipe Group will post 2657.1569869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Polypipe Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Polypipe Group’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

