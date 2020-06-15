Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on PB. Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.99 per share, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 545,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

