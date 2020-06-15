Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 14th total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pure Cycle stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,889. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 33.24%.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

