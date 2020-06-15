RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Director Richard Mejia, Jr. Acquires 50,000 Shares

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Director Richard Mejia, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,085 shares in the company, valued at $52,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RA Medical Systems stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 7,573,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,558,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. RA Medical Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.24.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 732.37% and a negative return on equity of 130.46%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RA Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RA Medical Systems stock. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 1.53% of RA Medical Systems worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RA Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

