Raymond A. Nielsen Buys 3,060 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 3,060 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $64,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BDGE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,417. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $424.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

BDGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

