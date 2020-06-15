Raymond A. Nielsen Buys 3,060 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 3,060 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $64,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BDGE stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,417. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $424.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.
Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
BDGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.
Bridge Bancorp Company Profile
Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.
