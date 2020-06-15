Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Monday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RLE traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 31.50 ($0.40). The company had a trading volume of 317,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,117. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.58. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 50 ($0.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

