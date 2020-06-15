RealTract Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $16,705.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM and IDAX. In the last week, RealTract has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.01859122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00173672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00110291 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . RealTract’s official website is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

