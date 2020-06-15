Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Slack (WORK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Slack (NYSE: WORK) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2020 – Slack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Slack was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Slack had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

6/5/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Slack is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2020 – Slack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/16/2020 – Slack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/12/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2020 – Slack was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/3/2020 – Slack was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/25/2020 – Slack had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Slack Technologies Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform sells software-as-a-service model. Slack Technologies Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

4/19/2020 – Slack is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Slack had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. 16,957,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,944,774. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $17,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 39,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,043,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,747.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,139,008 shares of company stock valued at $57,450,841 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

