Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Short Interest Down 8.0% in May

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 14th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of REVG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. 3,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,035. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $403.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Rev Group’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rev Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at $318,608.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,660. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 139,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rev Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

