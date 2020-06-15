Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.17. Rite Aid shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 2,780,800 shares traded.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a market cap of $700.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

