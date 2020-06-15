Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

RMTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 29.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 89,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 83,812 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,675. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 54.27% and a negative return on equity of 140.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.