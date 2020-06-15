Sai Achieves Market Cap of $103.13 Million (DAI)

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Sai token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Sai has a total market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.25 or 0.05468551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.