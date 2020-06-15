Scry.info Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $174,111.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $174,111.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.01860051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00173439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00041750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00110630 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

