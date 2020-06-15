Seele-N (SEELE) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $77.76 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seele-N has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.77 or 0.05838645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech

Buying and Selling Seele-N

