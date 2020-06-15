Short Interest in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Drops By 8.0%

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,080,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 14th total of 78,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.38. 177,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,962. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $76,009,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 261,150 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 15.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 68,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

