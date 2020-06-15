Short Interest in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Decreases By 7.9%

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the May 14th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 339.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 731.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,251,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

