Short Interest in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Drops By 8.2%

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 14th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $3,083,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

MXIM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.73. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

