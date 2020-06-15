Short Interest in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Drops By 8.1%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,510,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 23,410,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MFA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 16,436,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,932,880. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 68,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 451,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 862,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

