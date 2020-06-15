Short Interest in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Drops By 7.7%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,830,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 14th total of 44,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $187.87. 12,781,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,369,988. Microsoft has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,420.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

