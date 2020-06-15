Short Interest in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Declines By 11.3%

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 36,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,367 shares of company stock worth $14,762,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,742,000 after acquiring an additional 635,241 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $5,472,000. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $30.03. The company had a trading volume of 370,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,666. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

