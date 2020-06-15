Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 351,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,796,093 over the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.39. 9,723,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,104. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $168.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

