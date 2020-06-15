SingularityNET (AGI) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $14.71 million and $861,838.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Liqui and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.01860051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00173439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00041750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00110630 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,757,505 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Tidex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

