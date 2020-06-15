Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $26.38

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $26.38. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 1,017,500 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.2541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 217.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after buying an additional 514,646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 373,230 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after purchasing an additional 253,293 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 166.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 219,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

