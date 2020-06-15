SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.82

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.82 and last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 321163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 107,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,386,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,478,000 after buying an additional 297,751 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

