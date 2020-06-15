Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.17, 1,467,024 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,461,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $56,178,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter valued at $35,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

