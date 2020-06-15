Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LATOKEN, IDEX and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $86.60 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01915465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00177341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113439 BTC.

About Status

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, TOPBTC, BigONE, Bittrex, IDAX, Gatecoin, Kucoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Bithumb, ABCC, IDEX, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Huobi, Tidex, Upbit, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Ovis, Binance, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Koinex, OTCBTC, DDEX, LATOKEN, Neraex, ChaoEX, Gate.io, DragonEX, Liqui and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

