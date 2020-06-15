Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Short Interest Update

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the May 14th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 965,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, EVP Christopher Curia purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $140,560 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunoco by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUN traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $25.12. 113,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($2.67). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

