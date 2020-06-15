Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Insider Donna Fielding Sells 1,980 Shares

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,134.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Systemax stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.18. 83,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,504. The company has a market cap of $756.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Systemax Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.59 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Systemax during the first quarter worth about $2,538,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Systemax by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Systemax during the fourth quarter worth about $1,427,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 841,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 287,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

