Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Down 16.5%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s share price traded down 16.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.06, 10,304,082 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 226% from the average session volume of 3,157,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research analysts have commented on TLRD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tailored Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 138.49%. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tailored Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 19.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tailored Brands by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

