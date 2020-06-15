Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, 723,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 404,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Get Tanzanian Royalty Exploration alerts:

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 412,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.