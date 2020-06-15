Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Gap Up to $136.23

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $131.74, but opened at $136.23. Tech Data shares last traded at $136.23, with a volume of 458,100 shares.

TECD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 719.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tech Data by 196.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tech Data during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

