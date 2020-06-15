Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) were up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.69, approximately 2,437,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,253,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of analysts have commented on THC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

