Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $998.84 and last traded at $990.90, 15,433,288 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 18,447,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $935.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.03.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,050.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,348 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,574 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,994,000. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

