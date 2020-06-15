Tezos (XTZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $108.37 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 15th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $108.37 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00027720 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009199 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 733,025,710 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

