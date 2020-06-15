Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $53,752.28 and $70,112.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.10 or 0.01860051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00173439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00041750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00110630 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,616,741 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

