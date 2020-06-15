Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 58 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,762. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 111,575 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $382,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,983 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,542. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

