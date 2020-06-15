Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) & Clarivate Analytics (NASDAQ:CCC) Critical Survey

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tucows alerts:

56.8% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Tucows has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate Analytics has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Clarivate Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $337.14 million 1.84 $15.40 million $1.43 41.00 Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 8.32 -$210.98 million $0.35 63.43

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate Analytics. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Clarivate Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 4.51% 16.98% 3.64% Clarivate Analytics -23.01% 1.59% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tucows and Clarivate Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate Analytics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Clarivate Analytics has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Clarivate Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clarivate Analytics is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

Tucows beats Clarivate Analytics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories. It also provides roaming service to international travelers under the Zipsim and Always Online Wireless names; fixed high-speed Internet access services to consumer and business customers; Internet hosting and network consulting services; and billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) through its Platypus billing software. This segment distributes its products and services through the Ting Website, as well as through third-party retail stores and online retailers. The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services under the OpenSRS, eNom, and Hover names. Its value-added services include hosted email, which provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; Internet security services; and Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users. In addition, this segment sells retail domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses; and leases and sells a portfolio of domain names. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.