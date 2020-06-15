Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 15,000 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $9,421,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total value of $2,910,300.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $7,010,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $6,965,350.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 10,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $2,000,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, George Hu sold 2,142 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total value of $436,753.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, George Hu sold 7,577 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.67, for a total value of $1,437,129.59.

On Friday, May 15th, George Hu sold 7,693 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $1,453,207.70.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.30. 3,522,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average of $121.59. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $209.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. DA Davidson upped their target price on Twilio from $144.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $162.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Twilio by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Twilio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

