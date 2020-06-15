Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,738,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,047,037.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 385,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,335. Tyme Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,124 shares during the period. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

