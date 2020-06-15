Unibright (UBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.11 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Unibright token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Cryptopia and Liquid. Unibright has a total market cap of $58.11 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01915465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00177341 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113439 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Bilaxy, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

