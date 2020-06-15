Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading 5.6% Higher

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.46, 2,828,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,405,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The company has a market cap of $172.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 252.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Analysts predict that Vaxart Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 60,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 4,434,296 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $13,125,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,886,434 shares of company stock worth $22,798,309 in the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 477,223 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.