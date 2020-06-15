VeriME 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $145.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. VeriME has a market cap of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $552.77 or 0.05838645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00053534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00032034 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012325 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

